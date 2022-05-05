The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
The National Security Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
The National Security Group stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The National Security Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.
Separately, TheStreet raised The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The National Security Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The National Security Group (NSEC)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.