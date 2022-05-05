The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

The National Security Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The National Security Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The National Security Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.