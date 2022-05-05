The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.75

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.75 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 174.95 ($2.19). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 13,112 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £70.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

In other news, insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £38,250 ($47,782.64). In the last three months, insiders have bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $10,805,000.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

