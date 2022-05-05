The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,678. The firm has a market cap of $868.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.
