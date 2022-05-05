The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,678. The firm has a market cap of $868.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.