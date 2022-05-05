The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 178,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 357,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Southern by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,439. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.