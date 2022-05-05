The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.65. 253,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

