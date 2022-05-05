The York Water Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

York Water has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of YORW traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. York Water has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,869 shares of company stock valued at $118,471. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in York Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

