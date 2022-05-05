Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $32.01 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $709.58 million and $32.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00161597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00031352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00336102 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

