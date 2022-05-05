Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.00 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) will announce sales of $31.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $29.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $132.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.15 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $175.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TCBX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.