Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $31.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $29.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $132.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.15 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $175.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TCBX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

