Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $329.60 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.64 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.74 and its 200-day moving average is $366.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

