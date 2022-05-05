Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 39.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $295,013.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.