Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $514,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $208.93 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day moving average of $271.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

