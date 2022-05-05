Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 193,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.56%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

