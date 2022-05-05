Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.89. Sea Limited has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

