Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.41. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

