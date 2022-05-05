Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases New Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

