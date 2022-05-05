Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $75.57 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

