Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $241.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

