Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 60 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

