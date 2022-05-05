Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 81,502 Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,502 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Enthusiast Gaming were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EGLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

