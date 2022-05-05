Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 951,423 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,423 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

