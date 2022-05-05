Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

