Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 699 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.17. 23,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,088. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $240.32 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

