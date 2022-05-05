Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,091 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,259. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

