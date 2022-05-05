Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded down $18.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,769. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.36.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

