Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 238.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

USB stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,092,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

