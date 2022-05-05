Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $302,000 in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

HNDL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,612. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.