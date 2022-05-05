Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after buying an additional 642,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

