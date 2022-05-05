Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,210 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,523. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.