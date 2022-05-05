Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,981 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,354 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,577 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

EA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.38. 8,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

