Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $261.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

