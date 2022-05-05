Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 16,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

