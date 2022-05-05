Thorstarter Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $371,440.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

