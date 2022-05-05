Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will post sales of $304.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.10 million and the highest is $304.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 12,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

