Throne Hits Market Capitalization of $15.47 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Throne has a market cap of $15.47 million and $2.89 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00221884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.21 or 2.03301811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

