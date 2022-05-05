Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.80, but opened at $28.20. Thryv shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 833 shares traded.

The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,987,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $921.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

