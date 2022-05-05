Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.76.

Shares of TLRY opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

