Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NYSE:TMBR opened at $0.28 on Monday. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.42% and a negative net margin of 1,199.68%. Research analysts forecast that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
