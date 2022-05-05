Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE:TMBR opened at $0.28 on Monday. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.42% and a negative net margin of 1,199.68%. Research analysts forecast that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

