Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Titan International reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 40.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

TWI stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.42. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

