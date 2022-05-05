Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Releases Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 40.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NYSE:TWI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

