Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 135,500 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,709,088.00.

TOT opened at C$8.76 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.14 million and a P/E ratio of -876.00.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

