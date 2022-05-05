Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$87.25

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 49,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

