Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,933. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$28.02 and a one year high of C$74.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.78.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

