Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 125 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded up $80.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,183.91. 36,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,394. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,183.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,324.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,783.21.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

