Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $121.75. 30,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,377. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

