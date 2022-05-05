Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 54,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,482. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

