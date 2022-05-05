Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.31.

NYSE TT traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $139.00. 20,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

