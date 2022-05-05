Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 85,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

