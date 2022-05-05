Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.61 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,606 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.19. 76,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,538. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

