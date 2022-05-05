Tower Bridge Advisors Has $780,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

NYSE C traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 1,163,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,981,960. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.