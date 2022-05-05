Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.